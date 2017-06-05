Weather holds the power

The Okanagan is at the mercy of Mother Nature when it comes to this week's flooding potential.

From Monday to Wednesday, the Okanagan will see sunny skies and warm temperatures, but starting Thursday rain is in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Today's high should reach 25 C with sunshine all day. Tuesday and Wednesday call for sunshine and 28 C.

Showers are forecast Thursday, with a high of 25 C. And more rain and showers will continue Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 19 C.

Between snow melt and rain, Okanagan Lake could rise significantly.

Meanwhile, all evacuation alerts and orders remain in place. Visit www.cordemergency.ca/map, for more information.