Kelowna  

Gang trial will go ahead

The judge in the gangland slaying trial of Jonathan Bacon has rejected an application to have murder charges thrown out against three accused.

Justice Allan Betton made the ruling Monday morning in Supreme Court in Kelowna.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones are charged with murder and attempted murder in the Aug. 14, 2011, killing of Bacon and shooting of Hells Angel Larry Amero, Independent Soldier James Riach, and two women in their vehicle.

Bacon was the leader of the Red Scorpions gang at the time of his death.

The application to throw out the charges was based on a Supreme Court of Canada ruling last summer that cases should take no longer than 30 months from when charges are laid.

The Crown argued that due to this case's complexity, the time required to get to trial was justifiable.

Send us your news tips >
41786