'Not slowing down'

Photo: David Dyck Okanagan Lake's newest island at Trader's Cove.

Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

As of this morning the lake has increased 1 cm from Sunday and now sits at 343.236 meters.

"It's not going to be slowing down anytime soon, said City of Kelowna communications supervisor, Tom Wilson.

As far as this week goes Wilson said it all depends on the weather.

"Last night we had some strong winds, so this morning crews are out checking the protective barriers and making sure everything is where it should be," he said.

"We should be seeing Okanagan Lake continue to increase for quite some time," Wilson added.

"The lake level continues to exceed historic highs, and levels could increase more sharply with a significant rain event. For that reason and for planning purposes, local governments and private property owners should work to protect their properties to a lake level rise of up to 343.5 metres," said The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

For information on how to protect your property, and a full list of evacuation orders visit www.cordemergency.ca