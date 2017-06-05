42877

Kelowna  

'Not slowing down'

- | Story: 198692

Okanagan Lake continues to rise. 

As of this morning the lake has increased 1 cm from Sunday and now sits at 343.236 meters. 

"It's not going to be slowing down anytime soon, said City of Kelowna communications supervisor, Tom Wilson.

As far as this week goes Wilson said it all depends on the weather. 

"Last night we had some strong winds, so this morning crews are out checking the protective barriers and making sure everything is where it should be," he said. 

"We should be seeing Okanagan Lake continue to increase for quite some time," Wilson added.

"The lake level continues to exceed historic highs, and levels could increase more sharply with a significant rain event. For that reason and for planning purposes, local governments and private property owners should work to protect their properties to a lake level rise of up to 343.5 metres," said The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

For information on how to protect your property, and a full list of evacuation orders visit www.cordemergency.ca

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3079539
Sitara on the Pond
$315,000
more details


42518


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Tinkerbell
Tinkerbell Kelowna SPCA >


41940


42518


Today’s weather forecast

Must Watch
We could use this n real life.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll surely love today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango is full of solutions.
Charlie Sheen goes public with new girlfriend
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend.
Crazy footage shows massive underground water main explosion in Ukraine
Must Watch
Luckily nobody was injured when an underground water pipe in...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932