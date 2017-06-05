Lake peak raised

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.

The Emergency Operations Centre now estimates approximately 30 per cent of the snowpack remains at higher elevations. That's down from 50 per cent estimated just 24 hours ago.

That's the snow shed that feeds directly into Mission Creek.

The EOC reminds residents weather events such as warmer temperatures and rainfall will continue to have an impact on both the creek and the level of Okanagan Lake.

Rain is forecast to begin Thursday, an stick around for the weekend. Amounts of between five and 10 millimetres of rain could fall on the Okanagan over each of those four days.

Flood protection measures are being taken throughout the Central Okanagan to protect infrastructure to a height of 343.5 metres. These include:

Reinforcing critical infrastructure such as water booster and lift stations near lakes in low-lying areas

New 343.5 maps being developed to place on cordemergency.ca – will indicate potential flood areas as well as low lying areas with high water tables

Peachland

Currently surveying Beach Avenue Road to determine exact elevation; additional flood protection will be implemented as required

Kelowna

Additional protective measures

Sandbagging the mouth of Mill Creek due to back water effect was completed yesterday

Reinforcing protective measures near the mouth of Mission Creek due to back water effect

Evaluating the condition of Poplar Point Road, Manhattan Point and Lake Avenue

West Kelowna

Assessing and reinforcing Green and Gellatly Bay areas

UPDATE: 11:25 a.m.

Okanagan Lake could peak half a metre higher than what was originally predicted.

Environment Canada measured the lake at 343.24 on Monday, an increase of a centimetre over 24 hours.

Although the rise is slower than it has been in recent days, the regional district says it now bases flood protection planning on a lake level of 343.5 metres, up 50 cm over initial estimates in early May.

District officials advise lakeside property owners to increase sandbag defences to reflect the higher estimate, and also to ensure makeshift dams include another half-metre of extra height to protect against wave action.

Estimates show the snowpack is decreasing at higher elevations, but the district says about 50 per cent of the snow hasn't melted, raising the threat of further flooding, especially when coupled with heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood watch for the Shuswap and Thompson rivers, but officials in Kamloops expect levels of the North and South Thompson to drop by midweek, while Central Okanagan crews say Kalamalka Lake is down half a centimetre since Sunday.

ORIGINAL: 7:50 a.m.

Okanagan Lake continues to rise.

As of this morning the lake has increased 1 cm from Sunday and now sits at 343.236 meters.

"It's not going to be slowing down anytime soon," said City of Kelowna communications supervisor, Tom Wilson.

As far as this week goes Wilson said it all depends on the weather.

"Last night we had some strong winds, so this morning crews are out checking the protective barriers and making sure everything is where it should be," he said.

"We should be seeing Okanagan Lake continue to increase for quite some time," Wilson added.

"The lake level continues to exceed historic highs, and levels could increase more sharply with a significant rain event. For that reason and for planning purposes, local governments and private property owners should work to protect their properties to a lake level rise of up to 343.5 metres," said The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

For information on how to protect your property, and a full list of evacuation orders visit www.cordemergency.ca