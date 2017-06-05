Australian Football tourney

Photo: Shane Hendrickson Australian Rules football played on the Rutland Sports Field.

Kelowna will host western Canada’s largest Australian Rules football tournament

Those near the Rutland Sports Field this weekend may have been a little confused.

Athletes in sleeveless jerseys and short shorts were seen kicking an oversized football through four upright goalposts. This is known as Australian Rules football.

The sport combines elements of basketball, volleyball, soccer and football and more than 100 Australian Rules footballers from British Columbia and Alberta will converge on the city for the Kelowna Cup on June 10.

Calgary Kangaroos Australian Football Club director of operations, Dan McLeod, said the 14th instalment of the tournament was important for regional clubs as it gave them the opportunity to play against people that aren't on their own teams.

“We usually play some intra-club games among our local teams. You're playing against your mates that you train with each week, so it's a bit difficult to go 100 per cent,” he said.

“It's great to play against teams from Alberta and B.C. as we get to come up against guys we may not have met before.”

Although Kelowna had no team of its own, with Vernon currently hosting the closest club, Mr McLeod was optimistic of the sport’s future in the city.

He said while there was no Kelowna team, locals were still encouraged to come to the field from 10am onward to see what the sport was about, whether as a spectator or a player.

“If they wish to play, they can get in touch with Max Peterson at the Vernon Roosters Australian Football Club, at [email protected] , or call 250-306-8087,” he said.

“I can definitely envisage a satellite club of the Vernon Roosters starting up in Kelowna, and the two teams battling it out in competition.

“All it takes is someone to take the initiative and kickstart the club.”