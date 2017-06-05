Waves crash over barriers

Strong winds pushed water up and over flood barriers at Rotary Beach in Kelowna Sunday evening.

Waves could be seen crashing over sand-filled Gabion barriers, and it appears that more private docks may have broken loose in the waves.

Video submitted to Castanet by Dirk Handke shows windsurfers and parasailors out enjoying the high waves, but people on the shore were left in awe of the ever-rising waters and concerned about further flood damage around the lake.

It's not yet known what damage may have been caused, but Handke said passersby were using words like "unbelievable" and "unreal" to describe the sight. "What a show!" he said.

Handke recorded waves crashing to shore at Rotary Beach, Hotel Eldorado, Boyce-Gyro Beach and Kinsmen Beach.

The potential for flood damage is ever greater, even without a major windstorm event, as authorities predict Okanagan Lake will reach a level of 343.5 metres above sea level by mid-June.

â€‹“Residents should ensure their flood protection measures can withstand the new predicted Okanagan Lake level, with an additional 60-centimetre buffer for wave action – up to 344.1 metres,” the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says.

With 50 per cent of the upper-level snowpack melted, the rate of rise is slowing down, but will continue to climb and could increase more sharply with a significant rain event, the EOC warns.