42877
42167

Kelowna  

Surrounded by lake water

- | Story: 198673

Alanna Kelly

Bud Truswell has lived at his home at the mouth of Mission Creek since he was three-years-old but has never experienced a flood like the one today.

His home sits inside a circle of bladder dams and thousands of sandbags holding back 18 inches of water.

“I’ve never seen it as bad as this in all my time in the Okanagan and that’s been a lot of years,” said Truswell who's lived in the home since 1941.

He has six pumps set up on his property that takes 16 plus inches of water down to just 6 inches, every four hours.

At first, his family built the pumps and sandbags themselves but needed help.

“It became very apparent that we couldn’t keep up with it,” he said.

B.C. Wildfire Service workers helped set up the dam and sandbags which are now submerged underwater.

“We’ve got about two acres here and two-thirds of it is covered with water,” Truswell said.

The home is dry for now, and the biggest concern is the ground water.

“The only thing I am dealing with is the ground water coming up, not the lake water coming in,” he said. “It is going to be a long time for the lake to go down.”

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced Sunday that residents should protect their homes up to 344.1 metres as fifty percent of the upper snowpack has yet to melt.

Truswell believes we are starting to see the end of the flood but said recovery is going to be very expensive for a lot of people.

“I think we are OK, I really think we're going to survive this fine,” he said.

“Maybe that sounds very optimistic, but I have been around long enough to know Mother Nature has a tendency to turn around really quick if she wants to.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

41798
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3042524
3580 Gates Road
10.21 bedrooms
$1,850,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Beyonce
Beyonce Kelowna SPCA >


41940


42788


Daily Dose – June 5, 2017

Daily Dose
You’ll surely love today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – June 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The Tango is full of solutions.
Charlie Sheen goes public with new girlfriend
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen has stepped out in public with a new girlfriend.
Crazy footage shows massive underground water main explosion in Ukraine
Must Watch
Luckily nobody was injured when an underground water pipe in...
Milla Jovovich almost quit first Resident Evil film over Michelle Rodriguez casting
Showbiz
Milla Jovovich almost quit the Resident Evil film franchise...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
34932