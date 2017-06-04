Raise up flood protection

41299
Residents should prepare for Okanagan Lake reaching a level of 343.5 metres above sea level by mid June.

The Lake rose one centimetre above Saturday’s morning level.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, fifty percent of the upper level snowpack has yet to melt.

“With the ever decreasing snowpack at higher elevations, the rate of rise on Okanagan Lake is slowing down,” reads a release.

“The lake level continues to exceed historic highs, and levels could increase more sharply with a significant rain event.”

Local government and private property owners are being advised to protect their properties to a lake level rise of up to 343.5 metres.  

This new level will be used for analyzing flood protection measures, assessing potentially vulnerable areas and making adjustments as needed.

“Residents should ensure their flood protection measures can withstand the new predicted Okanagan Lake level, with an additional 60 cm buffer for wave action – up to 344.1 metres,” says a release.

On Sunday, 200,000 sandbags were brought into replenish supplies. Sandbags may be in tight supply until Tuesday. According to officials, 500,000 more sandbags will arrive on Tuesday.

Property owners should pump into natural areas such as creeks, ditches or lawns and not into the storm drains or sanitary sewer systems.

