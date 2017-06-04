41299
Steam Whistle wants to support the cycling community in Kelowna.

A free bike repair station has been installed at Metro Liquor store on Ellis Street.

“There seems a natural affinity between the cycling community and craft beer,” says the company in a release.

At the bike repair station includes a tire pump and 10-tool stand that includes screwdrivers, wrenches and other tools.

Steam Whistle hopes to keep as many people out on two wheels moving.

“People who ride bikes are concerned about a healthy lifestyle, about minimizing their ecological footprint and are often very community-focused people

Steam Whistle has been installing the free bike repair stations across Canada and also have one in Penticton at the barking Parrot patio.

