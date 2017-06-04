42377
Hikers rescue moose calf

Rescuers came to the aid of a moose calf tangled in a barbed-wire fence near Big White on Friday.

Wayne Dorman shared a video of the encounter on Facebook.

The video shows the calf bleating as its one of its front legs is stuck in the wire.

Dorman and his group came to the young animal's rescue, freeing it from the wire as its mother waited anxiously in the bushes nearby.

When the calf was freed, it hopped back through the fence, almost getting hung up again as it ran back to its mother and into the wild.

