Flight for the kids

Every year, the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association, along with the Kelowna Flying Club, give kids a chance to fall in love with flying.

On Saturday, families packed the Kelowna Flying Club part of Kelowna International Airport and 180 kids were given a ride in a plane.

Twelve pilots donated their planes and flying experience, while other club members made sure the event ran smoothly. Carson Air, the local Shell dealer, provided the planes' fuel for the day.

“Many kids have this experience and get the flying bug and go on to get their licences,” said Dave McElroy, president of the Kelowna Flying Club. “Even if that doesn't happen, this day ... can actually influence young lives.

“It's a day to introduce kids to the joy of flying.”

While McElroy didn't know exactly how long the event has taken place in Kelowna, he says it's been “several decades.”

The Canadian Owners and Pilots Association hosts similar events across Canada.

“COPA is all about encouraging general aviation in Canada,” McElroy said. “Some go on to get their commercial licence and become airline pilots, et cetera. Well they've all got to start somewhere and many of them start on a day just like today.”

In addition to the free rides, WestJet had a plane on site that families could tour and several booths and demonstrations from local aviation groups were set up to peruse.