Graduation a family affair

Photo: Contributed Julie Dorsey and her son, Noah.

Graduation ceremonies took on a special meaning for the Dorsey family Saturday.

While Julie Dorsey graduated from Okanagan College with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) her son, Noah, who is in Grad 12, was taking the carpentry pre-apprenticeship program at Okanagan College for dual credit while finishing high school at George Elliot Secondary.

“I had set a personal goal of graduating college at the same time as my third child Noah would be graduating from high school,” said Julie Dorsey, a mother of three grown children who returned to the classroom after 30 years in the farming business. She is one of the 1,386 Okanagan College students who received their credentials at three ceremonies this weekend in Kelowna.

Dorsey’s journey to complete her BBA Honours degree included some pit stops. She started on the path of getting an education degree then got married, had three children, now aged 30, 26, and 18, and went on to run a poultry farming business for three decades with her husband where they raised 40,000 chickens every eight weeks.

“Just because I got married young, doesn’t mean I had to forgo the opportunities that education brings,” said the Lake Country resident. “If I didn’t finish my degree, I’d regret that. I am so glad I persevered.”

That perseverance resulted in Dorsey making the Dean’s list every semester. She was also awarded the Honours Prize for Progressing Non-profit Excellence: a $1,500 award founded by alumna Amanda Wright.

Dorsey can’t help but recount the unique experience of going to College simultaneously with Noah.

“It was neat, and helped me feel connected as a parent,” she said. “By going to college together, we could have conversations about the experience and I was able to ask him pointed questions.”

One of her most memorable education-meets-family moments was having her son, and parents, attend her Honours presentation.

“That’s when things really came full-circle for me,” she says.