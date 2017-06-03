Health crisis closes bridge

Photo: Contributed The William R. Bennett Bridge was shut down for 45 minutes early Saturday morning.

Police closed down the William R. Bennett Bridge in both directions early Saturday morning, after a man on the bridge was suffering a “mental health crisis.”

The Kelowna RCMP had been asked to help the Vernon RCMP, after a Vernon man travelled to Kelowna and stopped on the bridge, just before 4 a.m.

"Officers located the man as he pulled onto the floating bridge, conducted a traffic stop and successfully negotiated with the man who eventually surrendered without incident,” said Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “He was transported to hospital for a full assessment.”

The bridge was closed for 45 minutes.

“RCMP wish to thank the motoring public affected by the temporary closure for their patience and understanding as our officers worked to ensure everyone's safety on the bridge,” O'Donaghey said.