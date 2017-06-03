42599
42167

Kelowna  

Rising higher every day

- | Story: 198625

Another day and another rising of the lake.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says Okanagan Lake rose another 2.8 centimetres since Friday morning, bringing the level to 343.22 metres above sea level.

This is just 3 cm below the Emergency Operation's previous high-water estimate, which was 25 cm above the first high-water estimate of 343 metres above sea level.

“It's definitely a bit of a moving target right now,” said Kirsten Jones, information officer with the Emergency Operations Centre. “At 343.22 we are approaching our prediction level, but we realize that that's probably something we're going to reach, and perhaps go over.”

Jones says the snowpack that feeds Mission Creek is still sitting at 50 per cent.

“It'll melt and it has to go somewhere,” Jones said.

While the flow through Mission Creek ranged from 65 to 85 cubic metres per second Friday, it has slowed slightly today, sitting now at 48 to 60 cubic metres per second.

Jones said there is no significant weather events in the forecast, but warm temperatures will continue to bring the lake level higher.

In a video posted online Friday, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran urged residents to keep their boats off the lake this weekend, as boat wake could cause damage to residences and city infrastructure.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2975223
Acreage For Sale West Kelowna
$898,000
more details
42867


40605


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Balor
Balor Kelowna SPCA >


39640


39826


What the heck is the white gunk on salmon meat?

Must Watch
We’ve honestly never wanted to think that hard about the matter preferring to live in blissful, gross ignorance but...
Brad Pitt takes Chris Cornell’s kids to Universal Studios
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has treated two of tragic rocker Chris Cornell's...
Putting googly eyes on broken street objects is better than fixing things
Galleries
This is the art of “eyebombing” otherwise known as...
Putting googly eyes on broken street objects is better than fixing things (2)
Galleries
Enjoy this “eye-catching” work.
Revolving doors go haywire during a storm
Must Watch
A freak storm hit Moscow, tearing the inflatable roof off a...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42818
39499