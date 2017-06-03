41299
Falcons baseball is back. 

The Kelowna Falcons opened their season at home, at Elk Stadium playing against a new team, the Port Angeles Lefties.

The stadium was packed with new and returning fans as they awaited the first pitch. 

"It has been great. It is an unreal atmosphere out here. It is a great day for some ball and the people here are just amazing," said Falcons Pitcher Cal Hehnke.

"It's a great opportunity to get some repetition in a setting with some more fans. It's a great opportunity for these guys to get into the mental side of it when the crowd is fired up and you have to locate a two-two pitch and get a guy out. It's a great place to be," said Pitching Coach Dilon Keene. 

Hehnke believes the team can go all the way this year.

" We are going to win it all. That is the hope for this season," he said.

If you were unable to make it down to the home opener not to worry. The Falcons are back in action at Elk Stadium on Saturday and Sunday night. 

Send us your news tips >
