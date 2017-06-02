Lake country evac. alert

Photo: Google street view

An evacuation alert has been issued for the Emerald Point apartments at 3550 Woodsdale Rd. in Lake Country.

The alert is due to ground water in the parkade that may impact electrical transformers.

Occupants should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice and possibly be out for an extended time.

Residents can prepare by,

Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance) and immediate care needs for dependents and having these items readily available for quick departure; preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible

All previous evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect. Check out the map at www.cordemergency.ca/map and search by address, or to find the closest sand and sandbag locations.