42377
40211

Kelowna  

150 things to do

- | Story: 198592

In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the folks at Navigator Media have compiled a list of 150 things to do in Kelowna and the surrounding area (in no particular order).

Here's a taste of some of the fun you can have:

For the full list of activities and adventures, click here. Happy adventuring!

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3098389
#301 3815 Brown Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$172,900
more details
39851


39653


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42771


Failed egg drop experiment

Must Watch
Dog train of thought: Hey look a ball! Why are they yelling at me Ball is mine! Stop! OMG the ball is leaking It tastes...
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017
Daily Dose
Jump in and take a dive through today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – June 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Take aim at the rest of today’s epic Daily Dose.
George Clooney will change twins’ nappies with ‘humor and joy’
Showbiz
George Clooney will be happy to tackle anything his newborn twins...
Neymar attempts a crazy long-range shot across Hollywood Boulevard
Must Watch
An Olympic gold medal winner and star ftbol player for both...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100