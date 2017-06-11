Photo: Contributed
In celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, the folks at Navigator Media have compiled a list of 150 things to do in Kelowna and the surrounding area (in no particular order).
Here's a taste of some of the fun you can have:
- Pick up local veggies, fruits and other treats (or just stop by for lunch) at the Kelowna Farmer’s Market every Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Take a long bike ride along the Mission Greenway.
- Explore new concepts in art at the Kelowna Art Gallery.
- Be one of the first of the season to downhill bike at Big White Ski Resort.
- Rollerblade the boardwalk through City Park.
- Put your fear of heights to the test at ZipZone in Peachland.
- Get the aggression out with indoor axe throwing at Axe Monkeys.
- Putt away the afternoon at 19 Greens Premier Putting Course.
- Challenge your gang of friends or family to a round of paintball at Safari Ridge Adventure Park.
- Ride the waves at the H20 Adventure + Fitness Centre, the largest municipal water park in Canada.
For the full list of activities and adventures, click here. Happy adventuring!