Calling all science geeks

Photo: Contributed Geering Up Engineering and Science for Kid’s summer camps are back in Kelowna

For Okanagan kids itching to explore their engineering or science careers, UBCO has a perfect summer program.

Geering Up Engineering and Science for Kid’s summer camps are back in Kelowna to offer interactive science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) programming.

The success of Geering Up’s 2016 season and increased support from UBCO means that more than 3000 students in the Okanagan will get hands-on opportunities in S.T.E.M. through in school workshops and day camps.

“We have an amazing summer of camps lined up with lab tours, robot builds, building design challenges, and biology and chemistry experiments,” said co-director Jenna Hutchen.

“We’re also implementing camper-directed time for kids to work own their own passion projects,” added co-director Stephen Ji.

The instructors at Geering Up are current UBC students with diverse backgrounds in science and engineering, but all have a passion for inspiring youth.

Camps run from July 10 to August 24 at the UBC-O campus. Before and after childcare is available.

For more information, visit http://www.geeringup.apsc.ubc.ca/camps/kelowna/