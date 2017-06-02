Could floods cut power?

Photo: Contributed

Rising lake levels shouldn't cause widespread power outages, but may damage some transformers, impacting a few homes and businesses.

FortisBC says most of the equipment that provides Kelowna's electricity sits higher than the forecast peak lake level, meaning it shouldn’t be directly impacted by flooding.

However, Fortis representative Nicole Bogdanovic says some individual equipment, such as pad-mounted transformers, could be hit. Should that happen, it would result in “few, if any impacts."

Bogdanovic said the utility is managing potential problem areas on a case-by-case basis, and “will work to keep customers who are directly impacted informed of potential service disruptions.”

“We are taking this situation very seriously and our thoughts are with those customers who are experiencing impacts from flooding,” she said.

About 60 Fortis employees are working to prevent possible damage from rising waterways, and power will only be cut if its needed, usually at the request of emergency responders.

Bogdanovic reminded residents to stay away from electrical or natural gas equipment that appears to be damaged, and to call 1-800-663-9911 (natural gas) or 1-866-436-7847 (electricity) immediately.