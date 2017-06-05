Sugarplum Ball is back

42599
The Sugarplum Ball returns to Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts on July 29.

In 2015, Mayor Colin Basran received the title "Mayor Sugarplum" after approving the city's first rainbow crosswalk. From there, the Sugarplum Ball was born – an event to celebrate and embrace diversity in the community.

The event made international headlines when it was advertised the mayor would appear in drag. Actually, he wore a suit, but did wear full stage makeup.

The 2016 event was planned as a one-time celebration, but proved to be a huge success.

Tickets are on sale now for this year's event, sponsored by the Okanagan Young Professionals and Okanagan Pride Society.

"This event is about our community coming together to show the world that Kelowna is welcoming to all and a progressive and vibrant community. We’re driving this initiative because it matters to young people. They want to be part of a progressive community, and this event highlights just that, and we have a mayor that goes out of his way to push this community forward," said OYP's Drew Vincent.

Pride society president Dustyn Baulkham said: "Last year's ball was such a success, we knew we had to stage it again.... We're building up the event this year with some exciting secret performances that will be revealed closer to the event. It's going to be an incredible night."

Tickets are available online and start at $36.50 plus taxes and fees.

