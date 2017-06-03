Yearly comparison unfair

Photo: Colin Dacre There's no comparison between 2016 and 2017 conditions.

Castanet readers are taking issue with the pace at which water has been released from Okanagan Lake this year. In particular, the timing of when the release of water was ramped up.

They point to real-time hydrometric data available online comparing water release into Okanagan River in the winter and spring of 2016 and this year.

Shaun Reimer, who's in charge of releasing water at the Penticton Dam, says just comparing the raw numbers does not paint an accurate picture.

In 2016, Reimer began releasing more water from Okanagan Lake prior to March 1, and a wide-open release at the end of April.

This year, the process of starting a wide-open release didn't begin until closer to the end of April.

"Last year was the anomoly," said Reimer, who indicated he doesn't normally begin releasing more water until April or May.

Reimer said 2016 was a lot warmer a lot earlier in the year, and the fishery, which is also a key component of when water can be released, had hatched sooner, allowing water to be released at a higher rate earlier in the year.

"And, we had a higher snowpack than we did this year.

"If you were to look at the Mission Creek snow pillow, you'll see we peaked higher, and earlier last year on Mission Creek. It came down earlier, so I could begin my releases earlier without hurting the fish."

He said the snowpack this year was much lower through February, March and most of April.

"Our snow basin index for the whole Okanagan was 79 per cent Feb. 1, 86 per cent March 1, and April 1, it was only 105 per cent," said Reimer.

"The Mission Creek snow pillow, all the way up until the third week of April, we were running below normal in terms of where the snowpack was."

He said there was talk in his office early in the season about possible drought conditions because of the low snowpack.

At the same time though, he said it was wet and the flow was bumped up in March.

Even into the latter part of April, he said his model matrix were showing the lake was going to be about 10 centimetres below the annual target.

"But, I was getting nervous about what that was showing me to the point where I starting bumping up the flows at the end of April.

"It got to the point where, in consultation with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, I said a lot of fish have hatched, we're not done yet, but I'm still going to have to raise the flows up. We did kill some fish this year, even though we kept the flows within our guidelines."

He added given the information he had, he wouldn't have done anything differently.