Baby osprey rescued

Photo: Garth Cowan/Myrna Thompson A truck took out an osprey nest on Commonwealth Road Wednesday, but BC Hydro put a new pole up the following day.

A two-day-old osprey chick was given a second chance after a truck took out the pole it was living on.

On Wednesday, a pickup left the road and crashed into a pole on Commonwealth Road, near Holiday Park Resort, in the far north of Kelowna.

The pole had been erected by BC Hydro to encourage nesting ospreys in the area to make a home there, and discourage them from nesting on power poles.

The pole was destroyed in the crash, sending the nest, and the newborn chick, to the ground.

In addition to emergency crews assisting the driver, BC Hydro's natural resource specialist attended the scene to help the fallen chick.

“He put him in an incubator at a vet clinic, while the crews erected another pole,” said spokesman Dag Sharman.

Within 24 hours, BC Hydro had a new pole up, on a nearby private property.

“The private property owner was wonderful help and offered to allow a pole to be put on his property, so it's further away from the road and less likely to get hit,” Sharman said. “Just safer for the birds.”

The old nest was placed on the new pole and the chick was put back in the new nest. Crews then waited to see if mom and dad would return.

“We've confirmed this morning that they have been spending time on the nest, which is a good sign,” Sharman said.

BC Hydro will be monitoring the nest for the next couple weeks, to see how the chick fares.