42877
42838

Kelowna  

Baby osprey rescued

- | Story: 198573

A two-day-old osprey chick was given a second chance after a truck took out the pole it was living on.

On Wednesday, a pickup left the road and crashed into a pole on Commonwealth Road, near Holiday Park Resort, in the far north of Kelowna.

The pole had been erected by BC Hydro to encourage nesting ospreys in the area to make a home there, and discourage them from nesting on power poles.

The pole was destroyed in the crash, sending the nest, and the newborn chick, to the ground.

In addition to emergency crews assisting the driver, BC Hydro's natural resource specialist attended the scene to help the fallen chick.

“He put him in an incubator at a vet clinic, while the crews erected another pole,” said spokesman Dag Sharman.

Within 24 hours, BC Hydro had a new pole up, on a nearby private property.

“The private property owner was wonderful help and offered to allow a pole to be put on his property, so it's further away from the road and less likely to get hit,” Sharman said. “Just safer for the birds.”

The old nest was placed on the new pole and the chick was put back in the new nest. Crews then waited to see if mom and dad would return.

“We've confirmed this morning that they have been spending time on the nest, which is a good sign,” Sharman said. 

BC Hydro will be monitoring the nest for the next couple weeks, to see how the chick fares.  

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

39638
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
3094668
5603 27th St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$659,000
more details
39830


42788


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42788


TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017

Galleries
Our most explosive gif gallery yet is here! untitled This box only opens if all the tiny blocks are moved in the correct sequence...
TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The beat goes on. Mom hears her son’s heart beat again in...
This close-up magic trick will blow your mind!
Must Watch
Please, no one explain to us how this works we just want to...
John Legend feels Ariana Grande’s pain over Manchester attack
Music
John Legend has offered his support to Ariana Grande after a...
Dude surfs flying drone to deliver ball to Portuguese soccer pitch
Must Watch
Seriously, does this whole affair remind anyone else of the Green...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786
39499