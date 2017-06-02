42599
39827

Kelowna  

For the love of flying

- | Story: 198571

Okanagan pilots will share their love of flying on Saturday with kids who might not otherwise get the chance.

The Kelowna Flying Club and members of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association are hosting the ninth annual COPA for Kids event.

More than 180 youth, from ages nine to 17, will be take to the skies with pilots generously providing their time, expertise and aircraft.

Youngsters and families will get the chance to have a close-up look at aircraft on the ground and attend a short ground school where they will learn about the planes. Pilots will demonstrate pre-flight checks and brief the young flight enthusiasts on safety before takeoff. Then, they will take to the skies and cruise over the valley.                                       

The Mission Lions Club will be serving refreshments on site at the airport, and there will be medevac, search and rescue, charter aircraft, flight school and air cadet displays. 

The flying club has provided flights for nearly 1,000 young people since the event's inception.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

41824
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3094668
5603 27th St.
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$659,000
more details
39730


41031


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Kelowna SPCA >


39640


42771


TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017

Galleries
Our most explosive gif gallery yet is here! untitled This box only opens if all the tiny blocks are moved in the correct sequence...
TGIF Gifs – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
The beat goes on. Mom hears her son’s heart beat again in...
This close-up magic trick will blow your mind!
Must Watch
Please, no one explain to us how this works we just want to...
John Legend feels Ariana Grande’s pain over Manchester attack
Music
John Legend has offered his support to Ariana Grande after a...
Dude surfs flying drone to deliver ball to Portuguese soccer pitch
Must Watch
Seriously, does this whole affair remind anyone else of the Green...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42445