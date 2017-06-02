For the love of flying

Photo: Castanet Staff Pilot at last year's COPA event.

Okanagan pilots will share their love of flying on Saturday with kids who might not otherwise get the chance.

The Kelowna Flying Club and members of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association are hosting the ninth annual COPA for Kids event.

More than 180 youth, from ages nine to 17, will be take to the skies with pilots generously providing their time, expertise and aircraft.

Youngsters and families will get the chance to have a close-up look at aircraft on the ground and attend a short ground school where they will learn about the planes. Pilots will demonstrate pre-flight checks and brief the young flight enthusiasts on safety before takeoff. Then, they will take to the skies and cruise over the valley.

The Mission Lions Club will be serving refreshments on site at the airport, and there will be medevac, search and rescue, charter aircraft, flight school and air cadet displays.

The flying club has provided flights for nearly 1,000 young people since the event's inception.