A message to boaters

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is sending another special message concerning the region's flood situation.

Last month, Basran issued a video asking people to "prepare for potential flooding unlike we’ve ever seen in our community."

In the latest video, Basran asks residents and tourists to consider wake-free options when venturing onto the water this weekend.

Boating has been discouraged by regional authorities, and many boat launches are closed, but this is also the beginning of tourist season, when more boats are on the water. Their wakes can cause shore erosion during the unusually high water.