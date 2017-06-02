Photo: RCMP

The Bike patrol is back.

Kelowna RCMP have teamed up with City of Kelowna Bylaw officers to form a strengthened Bike Patrol Team during summer months.

The team performs highly visible, uniformed patrols, responding to street crime and nuisance behaviour calls in Kelowna’s downtown, Lakeshore and Rutland areas.

Bike Patrols will provide support to the Kelowna RCMP’s General Duty watches and Downtown Enforcement Unit.

To report suspicious activity, please contact the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300, or call 911 if it’s an emergency.

For more information about Police Services and crime reduction, visit kelowna.ca/police.