Talk about Lake Country

Lake Country residents are being asked to get involved with the planning of their community.

On June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Beasley Community Centre, 3450 Woodsdale Rd., Lake Country residents are invited to gather for On Point: Choosing Our Future in Lake Country, a casual evening of community conversation themed around what residents love about Lake Country and the local challenges relating to growth and change in the community.

On Point will kick off several community engagement sessions throughout the summer as part of the district’s plan to update the Official Community Plan, a guiding document common to every municipality in British Columbia that takes a 25-plus year glimpse into the community’s future. 

“An OCP is really about guiding and managing change in the community,” said Mark Koch, director of community services. “The final document will reflect the community’s vision, values and plans for change and will help Council when making decisions on important issues such as housing, land use, transportation, our natural environment, economic development, and recreation, for example.  OCP’s are typically updated every 5 to 10 years, but their long-term vision means they set a course for many decades.”

The kick-off event will feature a community panel and discussion amongst local music, art, poetry, food, and drink.

“This event takes the traditional open house or town hall and flips it on its head by using the arts and community storytellers to inspire more in-depth community conversation,” said Daylin Mantyka, event organizer with local consulting group, Urban Systems. “We’re taking the success of our On Point event that supported the #ImagineKelowna initiative last fall and bringing it to Lake Country, a place with a strong existing sense of community.”

