Kelowna  

TEDx hits Kelowna again

Kelowna will be hosting its fifth TEDx conference next weekend, the second one of 2017.

The conference hosts speakers from around the world to talk about a topic they're passionate about.

This year's event will take place at Quail's Gate Winery on June 10 and will feature talks from a variety of speakers.

Fort McMurray Fire Chief Darby Allan will be speaking about leading the largest evacuation in Canadian history during the 2016 wildfire, and Canadian Olympic mogul athletes, and sisters, Chloe, Maxime, and Justine Dufour-Lapointe, will also be speaking.

Karen Mason and neuroscientist Dr. Paul van Donkelaar will discuss traumatic brain injury and domestic violence and Dr. John Klironomos, a biology professor at UBC, will speak about the importance of plant and fungal diversity.

These are just a few of the eight talks at the Kelowna event.

While TED Talks are organized by the TED organization, TEDx events are are independently organized, but follow the TED format. 

The last TEDx event in Kelowna was held at the Rotary Centre in February.

Tickets for TEDxKelowna are $99 and can be found online.  

All Kelowna News
