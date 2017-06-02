Mayor skips convention

42761
Kelowna mayor Colin Basran has skipped this year's Federation of Canadian Municipalities convention in Ottawa.

Basran and city manager Ron Mattiussi were both scheduled to attend the four-day conference in Ottawa.

"Given the fact we are still in a state of emergency, and the situation is still fairly volatile and could change quite quickly, it was best both of us stayed here in the community with our residents as they go through this," said Basran.

The annual FCM conference gathers together mayors, councillors, city officials, federal ministers and officials in a single setting, similar to the Union of BC Municipalities convention does on a provincial scale.

Councillors Tracy Gray and Ryan Donn are representing the city at the convention.

Basran said the city is using the opportunity to continue lobbying the federal government on issues of concern to the city.

"Climate change is very topical at this particular moment, so we will continue to push and encourage all levels of government to do what they can to really fight climate change and change some behaviours," said Basran.

"And, we want to go down there with the message that the federal government has to step up with affordable housing."

He said the prime minister, during his FCM address Friday morning, committed $11 billion to affordable housing.

Basran said the city will definitely do all it can to make sure it gets its share of that money.

He added infrastructure funding for things such as the city's integrated water plan and sewers for those not yet connected, are also on the list.

