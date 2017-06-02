Will charges be thrown out?

Photo: The Vancouver Sun Jonathan Bacon was shot and killed in Kelowna in August 2011.

After a week of witness testimony, charges in the gang slaying of Jonathan Bacon could be thrown out Monday.

Court heard testimony from several witnesses this week on the daylight gang hit that shocked Kelowna on Aug. 14, 2011.

Bacon, leader of the Red Scorpions gang, was killed in the shooting, while Hells Angel Larry Amero and Independent Soldier James Riach, along with two women in their vehicle, were injured.

On Wednesday, witness Judith Jones told the court that after dozens of shots had already been fired, one of the shooters walked over to a victim lying injured on the ground and shot him again.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder 18 months after the shooting.

In his opening statements, Crown prosecutor David Ruse said they would attempt to prove former gang leader Sukh Dhak ordered Bacon, Amero and Riach killed in revenge for his brother Gurmit's 2010 murder.

During the first two weeks of trial, defence argued the case has taken too long to get to trial.

A Supreme Court of Canada ruling last summer determined cases should take no longer than 30 months from when charges are laid, barring delays caused by the defence or other exceptional circumstances.

The Crown argued that due to this case's complexity, the time required to get to trial was justifiable.

If Justice Betton argrees with the defence, all charges will be thrown out.

The Crown expects a decision on the defence's application by Monday.