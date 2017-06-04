42599
Fat Cat ready to roll

The Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival happens on a week, but volunteers are still needed

The 27th annual edition of the festival runs Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10 at Waterfront Park, and organizers are calling for volunteers to step forward to help deliver the creative festival for kids.

“The festival relies on over 150 volunteers to come help with a variety of jobs, from helping kids at activity stations like the Crafty Cats and Face Painting, to greeting festival goers at the gates and Information Booths, to the ‘behind the scenes’ jobs such as the operations and traffic control,” said artistic director Dorothee Birker.

Anyone interested in helping at the Festival this year can check out available positions at Volinspire.com or connect with volunteer director Kristin Lehman at [email protected] or 250-460-2227.

“It’s great to see the festival come together after a year of planning, and we sincerely appreciate all of the volunteers stepping forward to put those plans into effect,” added Birker. “We also want to let the community know that the high-water levels of Okanagan Lake have meant some redesign of the event site, but the festival is absolutely ready to roll and provide a safe and exciting experience for kids of all ages. Sometimes the best ideas come out of situations just like this and we are really excited about the changes to the site.”

The festival runs Friday, June 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, starting with the parade on Cawston Avenue.

More information on the festival and how to volunteer can be found online.

