Kelowna  

Another boat launch closed

The Coral Beach boat launch in the Carr’s Landing neighbourhood of Lake Country is now underwater and is closed.

Boating advisories on Central Okanagan lakes have been in place for more than two weeks as levels continue to rise and wind action could create more severe conditions.

Any boats still on lifts at docks should be removed. If anyone has to get a boat off the lake, the less formal launch area at Gable Road end is still available in Carr's Landing.

There is a lot of dangerous debris on and under the water, the municipality warns. Boating is not recommended.

Waterfront residents are urged to remain vigilant about changing conditions and keep flood protection in place.

