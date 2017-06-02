Lake rises another 2 cm

Photo: Contributed Flooding in Peachland as lake rises

As of about 5:30 Friday morning, Okanagan Lake had risen another two centimetres.

The lake level now sits at 343.19 metres above sea level, six cm off the new predicted high-water mark, and nine cm below the historic level of 343.28 metres reached in 1948.

While some rain fell on the Okanagan Thursday, much of the rise is attributed to high water flows from Mission Creek. The creek hit a peak flow Thursday of about 80 cubic metres per second. The normal creek flow at this time of year is about 45 cubic metres a second.

A high streamflow advisory remains for Mission Creek.

A significant amount of snowpack still remains at higher elevations, which is expected to release into Mission Creek and Okanagan Lake.

About five to 15 millimetres of rain fell on the Central Okanagan, depending on your location, while Vernon was hit hard, with 15 to 25 mm falling, much of that in a short period late Thursday morning.

Regional district and city crews are out again this morning checking on flood barriers and fortifying those where needed.

In West Kelowna, the city is asking residents impacted by flood water not to pump water from residential properties into city sanitary and/or drainage infrastructure.

Due to the historic high Okanagan Lake level and continuing spring runoff in local waterways, the city’s wastewater and drainage infrastructure is strained.

Excess water from private property should be drained only into natural areas, nearby creeks, lawns or gardens.