41717
39827

Kelowna  

Lake rises another 2 cm

- | Story: 198544

As of about 5:30 Friday morning, Okanagan Lake had risen another two centimetres.

The lake level now sits at 343.19 metres above sea level, six cm off the new predicted high-water mark, and nine cm below the historic level of 343.28 metres reached in 1948.

While some rain fell on the Okanagan Thursday, much of the rise is attributed to high water flows from Mission Creek. The creek hit a peak flow Thursday of about 80 cubic metres per second. The normal creek flow at this time of year is about 45 cubic metres a second.

A high streamflow advisory remains for Mission Creek.

A significant amount of snowpack still remains at higher elevations, which is expected to release into Mission Creek and Okanagan Lake.

About five to 15 millimetres of rain fell on the Central Okanagan, depending on your location, while Vernon was hit hard, with 15 to 25 mm falling, much of that in a short period late Thursday morning.

Regional district and city crews are out again this morning checking on flood barriers and fortifying those where needed.

In West Kelowna, the city is asking residents impacted by flood water not to pump water from residential properties into city sanitary and/or drainage infrastructure.

Due to the historic high Okanagan Lake level and continuing spring runoff in local waterways, the city’s wastewater and drainage infrastructure is strained.

Excess water from private property should be drained only into natural areas, nearby creeks, lawns or gardens.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2660130
911 Guest Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,198,000
more details
41798


42639


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chester
Chester Kelowna SPCA >


41324


42788


Dude surfs flying drone to deliver ball to Portuguese soccer pitch

Must Watch
Seriously, does this whole affair remind anyone else of the Green Goblin from “Spider-Man”? No? Just us?  
Friday Fails – June 2, 2017
Galleries
Cheers to another rousing edition of Friday Fails!
Friday Fails – June 2, 2017 (2)
Galleries
How low can you go?
We’re supremely jealous of this kid whose dad built him a hovercraft
Must Watch
Uh, can this kid’s dad be our dad? We’re willing to...
Kirsten Dunst is ready to be a mother
Showbiz
Kirsten Dunst wants to take a career break so she can "have...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 30, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39975