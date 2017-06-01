41299
Kelowna  

Recognized for their service

After falling down a deactivated cattle guard and injuring his leg and knee, Const. Aaron Hendsbee was unable to walk. This proved problematic, as he was on his final day of staking out a property near Merritt, where a fruit grinder filled with cocaine had been recently delivered.

Being extracted from his post to seek medical attention would have blown the officer's cover and compromised the months-long international cocaine smuggling investigation, so Hendsbee stayed put.

Later that day, the suspects were arrested, and four years later in 2014, three men were handed lengthy jail sentences for their crimes.

Hendsbee was one of dozens of Southeast District RCMP officers recognized Thursday in Kelowna, for outstanding service and acts of bravery, as well as long-time service.

The Southeast District includes the area south to the border, north to Clearwater, west to Lillooet and east to the Alberta border. 

In addition to Hendsbee's Commanding Officer's Commendation award for his part in securing convictions for Clifford Montgomery, Salvador Ascencio-Chavez and Tariq Aslam during through the RCMP sting operation, 11 members of the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit were recognized for their role in the operation, along with four other officers.

While the operation took place seven years ago, Deputy Commissioner Brenda Butterworth-Carr said the officer's were being recognized Thursday because it was necessary for the charges to first go through the courts.

The three men responsible were found guilty in 2014, and their appeals were dismissed in 2016.

In addition to the cocaine smuggling investigation, six other officers were recognized for acts of specific bravery, along with one civilian, Dr. John Dawson, who helped rescue a person from a submerged car near Kelowna in November 2009.

Officer's who have served in the force for 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years were also recognized at Thursday's event. Staff Sgt. Marko Shehovac was the lone officer who was honoured for 40 years of service. He retired in March 2016 with 40 years and three months of RCMP service under his belt.

“In Invermere they referred to me as Marko-saurus,” Shehovac said as he received his medal. 

