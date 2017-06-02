Big weekend at college

Photo: Okanagan College

The achievements of more than 920 trades and apprenticeship students from Okanagan College will be recognized Friday.

It's the first of three convocation ceremonies at the college’s Kelowna campus this weekend, and gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, credentials will be given to students in a variety of programs, including arts, computer science, early childhood education, engineering technologies, practical nursing and science, at a 10:30 a.m. ceremony.

Former Kelowna mayor Sharon Shepherd will be named an Honorary Fellow and will address the graduating class.

Business program graduates will receive their credentials at a 1:30 p.m. ceremony on Saturday.

They will hear from Randy Manuel, who will also be named an Honorary Fellow.

According to the college, more than 1,750 students will earn credentials this month, and Okanagan College has conferred more than 28,000 credentials since 2005.

The ceremonies will be live streamed on Okanagan College’s Facebook page.

Later in June, the college will host three additional ceremonies: at the Vernon campus (June 27), and two summer convocations at the Kelowna campus (June 28 and 29).