Why did Water St. flood?

The City of Kelowna is pumping water out of storm sewers as fast as it can, but ground water is coming in just as quickly – and it could keep happening.

Almost daily flooding on Water Street is an example.

“Literally, within about 15 minutes (of turning off the pumps), we see the water coming up out of the catch basins on the street,” said Mike Murrell, the City of Kelowna's utilities network maintenance supervisor.

There are two pumps running round the clock to reduce the water level in the downtown storm system, and when they are shut off for oil checks or service, roads flood.

“The one spot on Water Street is the lowest point, so that is the first area we are going to see the water come out of the system and surge onto the streets,” said Murrell.

“We are basically artificially lowering the water table inland from the lake and pumping it out to the lake,” he said. “This is to protect properties, buildings, businesses, homes but also to protect our sanitary sewer system.”

“We are going to start to see more flooding on the streets or businesses and homes,” he said. "We are restricting those areas and parking areas may have to be closed.”

Parkades that will be restricted from pumping are Kelowna Library, Memorial Arena and an Interior Health building.

A backup pump is being brought in Friday in case one of the two breaks down.

In the coming days, the machines will have to be turned off for 30 minutes for service, meaning more flooding could occur on Water street.

“Our best efforts could fail. I am hoping they don’t, but if a pump breaks down, if a dyke bursts, it takes time to correct those situations.”