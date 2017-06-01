Why tree fruit is taking off

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The agriculture industry in Canada is shrinking, but in the Okanagan one sector is bucking the trend with some respectable growth. On top of that, its growth is likely to get even more pronounced in the years ahead.

Local tree fruit farmers say a combination of new technologies, innovative practices and government programs are spurring their industry into the kind of growth it hasn’t experienced for quite some time.

To find out why farmers like Fred Steele are saying the industry will see "massive" growth over the next 5-10 years, check out the full story on Castanet's sister business news website, Okanagan Edge.