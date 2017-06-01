Food bank on the move

42377
The Central Okanagan Community Food Bank is moving. 

“We outgrew our current Ellis Street location a few years ago,” says executive director Lenetta Parry. “We have been operating out of off-site storage locations for the past two years, which is not an effective or efficient way to manage inventory, plus it is costly, between transportation, labour and storage fees.”

Food bank directors had been looking for a new home for three years, and on Thursday announced that location is at 2310 Enterprise Way.

“Our new location is nearly 19,000 square feet, almost double our current location," said Helen Holton, president of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank Society. "Ceiling heights are 18 and 24 feet versus the current 13, there are two loading docks and 23 on-site parking stalls. This property fits all our criteria in terms of size, features, location and visibility.” 

The $3.45 million purchase was made possible largely through community support.

Treasurer Kevin Smith said the food bank had $1.2 million in restricted funds that were directed solely toward the new building. "The remaining funds will come from the sale of our current location," he added.

The food bank will continue to operate on Ellis Street for now.  

Donations to the legacy project can be made at www.cofoodbank.com

