Kelowna  

More beaches closed

Beach accesses in Kelowna have been closed south of the Bennett Bridge.

Access to the stretch of beach from Lake Avenue to Burne Avenue is closed in the interest of public safety due to ongoing flood concerns.

The temporary closures include the previously announced Lake Avenue beach access, including the pedestrian bridge, as well as beach access points at McTavish Avenue, Vimy Avenue, Beach Avenue and Burne Avenue. These closures will be in effect until flood waters subside and crews are able to remove flood barriers from the area.

The latest closures are in addition to the following parks and beach access that are closed:

  • Manhattan Point beach access
  • City Park Waterpark
  • Francis Avenue beach access
  • Maude Roxby Bird Sanctuary
  • Trail access from Okanagan Lake to Cascia Linear Park

The following parks remain open to the public, but the beach areas are closed:

  • Sutherland Park including the shoreline along Poplar Point Drive
  • Waterfront Park
  • City Park
  • Strathcona Park
  • Kinsmen Park
  • Rotary Beach Park
