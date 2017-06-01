42377
Why Fuhr voted 'No'

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr voted against electoral reform in the House of Commons on Wednesday, going against a promise he made during the election campaign.

However, the first-time MP, says he voted against a concurrence motion because it included a national referendum on electoral reform, something he says he does not agree with.

The motion, tabled by NDP MP Nathan Cullen, asked MPs to vote on the entirety of the report of the Special Committee on Electoral Reform.

Fuhr says a vote for concurrence would be a vote for all 13 recommendations, including a national referendum.

He adds he committed to advocate for electoral reform during the 2015 campaign. A commitment he says he took seriously, and kept.

Fuhr says a letter delivered during a Fair Vote Canada rally at his constituency office confirmed they also do not support a referendum.

"Despite some good recommendations in the ERRE report, these recommendations cannot be concurred in, without condemning the discussion to a referendum," Fuhr said.

The Liberals voted against the motion while Conservative, NDP  Green and Bloq MPs voted in favour.

