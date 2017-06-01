Thunderstorm possible

42377
UPDATE: 11:45 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Kelowna on Thursday afternoon.

Showers will bring 10 to 15 mm to Kelowna and is expected to end this evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain," reads the statement.

It is heavily raining in downtown Kelowna currently.

ORIGINAL: 8:30 a.m.

This is one time Okanagan residents are glad the weather forecast was wrong.

Thunderstorms, with associated wind and rain, missed the Okanagan Wednesday evening, giving some relief to beleaguered property owners along Okanagan Lake and other low-lying areas.

Environment Canada meteorologist, Matt MacDonald says those storms hit just to the east of the Okanagan and the Monashee Mountains, pounding the West Kootenay region with about 25 millimetres of rain in some areas. The storm also caused more than 1,000 lightning strikes.

There is some rain in the forecast for Thursday, with showers expected to begin late in the morning. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, however, not enough to warrant a weather warning.

MacDonald says another thunderstorm watch could be issued later in the day, but again expects the worst of it to hit the Kootenay region.

While the storm missed the Okanagan, Okanagan Lake did still rise two centimetres from Wednesday, mainly from outflows from Mission Creek, as higher elevation snowpacks continue to melt.

The lake now sits at 343.17 metres above sea level.

EOC communications officer Brice Smith says crews are out, as they are every morning, checking on flood barriers, and adding to those where needed.

"We're obviously still watching Mission Creek, Mill Creek, Green Bay and Pritchard over in West Kelowna. All the alerts are still in effect," said Smith.

He also has a message for those people not affected by the flooding.

"It would be helpful if people who don't live in areas that are on alert would stay away. Residents are trying to look after their own property, and they don't need any additional people in their areas looking around."

Smith adds that, while the focus is still on the current flood situation, plans are being made for demobilization and recovery once the lake level does begin to recede.

