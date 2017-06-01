Golfers assist flood relief

42377
The Red Cross flood relief effort will benefit from this year's Mackenzie Tour golf event this month at Gallagher's Canyon Golf and Country Club.

Organizers of the event made the announcement Wednesday.

“We want to demonstrate our support for the community in this time of need by giving something back from the tournament and our title sponsor, GolfBC," said tournament director Hugh Vassos.

"As a professional golf tournament that relies on hundreds of volunteers, generous sponsors, and the support of thousands of golf fans, this is the right thing to do. We are part of the community, and making a significant donation to fight the flood is our way of helping Kelowna.”

During its inaugural event in 2016, the GolfBC Championship raised $150,000 for charity.

The tournament itself raised $75,000, which was matched by the Chan Family Foundation, GolfBC’s charitable arm, which went to the BC Cancer Foundation.

This year's tournament runs June 12 to 18 at Gallagher's Canyon.

Tickets for the event are still available.

