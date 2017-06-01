42377
Kelowna  

The art of breastfeeding

A unique tour begins in Kelowna to celebrate the art of breastfeeding.

The Breastfeeding Art Expo is a community project focused on influencing change through art.

Kelowna Community Resources and Interior Health have joined together and will bring the exhibit to six communities across the region during the tour. Other locations include, Vernon, Penticton, Trail, Williams Lake and Kamloops.

“This show is sure to provoke, emotion, thought and conversation,” organizers said in a press release.

Opening night is Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Live dance, live body art, spoken poetry and speeches will be performed.

