42761
42640

Kelowna  

High water into July

- | Story: 198419

When will Okanagan Lake return to normal?

That is the million-dollar question everyone wants to know, and the one Shaun Reimer, head of public safety and protection for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, is working diligently to answer.

To bring Okanagan Lake back to normal would mean "full pool," or 342.48 metres above sea level. This target is normally where authorities aim to have the lake level at in the third week of June.

“Obviously, things are coming in faster than we’d like,” he said. “We are 40 centimetres over that right now.”

Reimer said even his models have been betraying him these days because they have never seen anything like this. It will take a long time to get things back down, he added.

“When you think we are 40 cm up, even if it turned around today, it would take me four weeks to get there – and that takes me into the end of June already."

“I suspect we aren’t going to get down to that number until July.”

Per week, the amount of water being sent through the dam at Penticton equals about 11 cm of depth on the lake. But more water is coming in every day, and that amount varies.

“Time will tell with the amount of water that comes out,” he said.

Reimer added that every July, there is a significant evaporation that will help remove water from the lake.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

40637
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
41513


39641


Real Estate
2843548
8 2493 Casa Palmero Drive
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$749,000
more details
39830


42635


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Dylan
Dylan Kelowna SPCA >


41940


42506


Best of Seven archery girls – June 1, 2017

Galleries
Who doesn’t love a girl who can shoot a bow? Vote for your favourite below!
Extremely persistent, extremely inquisitive little girl has some questions about the election
Must Watch
Civics classes are normally kind of boring, but young...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Don’t worry. Unlike a school bathroom, this is a 5 star...
Daily Dose – June 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No precautions needed.
Kathy Griffin fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show
Showbiz
Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been dropped as a co-host of...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40008
39499