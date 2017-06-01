High water into July

When will Okanagan Lake return to normal?

That is the million-dollar question everyone wants to know, and the one Shaun Reimer, head of public safety and protection for the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, is working diligently to answer.

To bring Okanagan Lake back to normal would mean "full pool," or 342.48 metres above sea level. This target is normally where authorities aim to have the lake level at in the third week of June.

“Obviously, things are coming in faster than we’d like,” he said. “We are 40 centimetres over that right now.”

Reimer said even his models have been betraying him these days because they have never seen anything like this. It will take a long time to get things back down, he added.

“When you think we are 40 cm up, even if it turned around today, it would take me four weeks to get there – and that takes me into the end of June already."

“I suspect we aren’t going to get down to that number until July.”

Per week, the amount of water being sent through the dam at Penticton equals about 11 cm of depth on the lake. But more water is coming in every day, and that amount varies.

“Time will tell with the amount of water that comes out,” he said.

Reimer added that every July, there is a significant evaporation that will help remove water from the lake.