Water Street under water

Water Street is under water.

A section of the road between the Delta Grand hotel and Prospera Place Arena in downtown Kelowna was covered in water on Wednesday.

Officials had not yet arrived on scene, but witnesses near the road said they believe it to be a storm drain backing up.

The roadway was flooded on both sides, and crews were working at a pump near Water Street boat launch.

This is not the first time the road has flooded, residents living nearby said this section of road has flooded several times in the past few days overnight.

