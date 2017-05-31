BNA turns two

Photo: Facebook BNA Brewing is hosting a birthday party for itself on Thursday.

Running a brewery and restaurant was a longtime dream for Kyle Nixon – and two years ago, he made it a reality with the help of his wife and friends.

BNA Brewing Co. is hosting a second birthday party Thursday, which will include several Kelowna businesses setting up shop at the bar.

Nixon's parents owned the Hotel Eldorado, and when they sold it in 2014, Nixon set off on his own. Several former Eldorado employees, including BNA's marketing director Jill Jarrett, decided to join him.

Jarrett says they had a vision to open a bar where “everyone felt welcome.”

“We didn't want to be intimidating to anybody, or too cool for anybody, or too young or too old,” Jarrett said. “We really worked hard to offer something to a variety of people.”

And the lineups on weekends show they've struck a chord with the community.

Thursday's event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include guest taps from local breweries Kettle River Brewing, Tree Brewing and Boundary Brewing, along with food from the CrAsian Food Truck and One Big Table pop-up grocery store.

Motovida Cycle, Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel, Chaibaba Tea and Milkcrate Records will also be on hand showing off their goods.

“We just wanted to take a chance to show some of our friends and our favourite businesses in Kelowna who are doing their dream jobs and following their dreams,” Jarrett said. “It's going to be like a pop-up market.”