42599
35299

Kelowna  

Evening Update May 31

- | Story: 198404

Castanet's Evening Update for Wednesday, May 31, with reporter Wayne Moore.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

42025
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
36520


39641


Real Estate
3050889
376 Angler Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$979,900
more details
41381


41051


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Bob
Bob Kelowna SPCA >


41324


41227


Tiger Woods’ mugshot becomes instant meme after DUI

Galleries
Its almost a forgone conclusion that once a celebrity gets arrested his or her mugshot is instantly scorned on social media.
Tiger Woods’ mugshot becomes instant meme after DUI (2)
Galleries
Hereare some more of the better ones that were seen on the...
The mesmerizing moves of a South Korean longboarder
Must Watch
When Hyojoo Ko first took up longboarding, average Koreans...
Pierce Brosnan pens heartfelt essay to his ‘hero’ Roger Moore
Showbiz
Pierce Brosnan has remembered his James Bond predecessor Roger...
Weird Wednesday – May 31, 2017
Galleries
Weird Wednesday with a twist of nature has arrived!
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
May 29, 2017 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38107