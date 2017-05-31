'They just kept on shooting'

Photo: Nicholas Johansen An unmarked police car outside the Kelowna courthouse, Wednesday, as the Jonathan Bacon gang slaying trial continues.

Judith Jones spent a couple of hours at Lake City Casino with her daughter on Aug. 14, 2011. Six years later, the events that followed still bring her to tears.

Jujhar Khun-Khun, Jason McBride and Michael Jones were back in Kelowna's Supreme Court Wednesday facing first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of notorious gangster Jonathan Bacon.

When the guns first started firing, Jones recalled saying: “Who the heck is letting off firecrackers on a Sunday afternoon?”

In her testimony, the 69-year-old described a white Porsche Cayenne SUV roll slowly in front of them and come to a rest against a wall of the Delta Grand hotel.

Two people, dressed in all black with their faces covered, were standing nearby, shooting at the car.

“The shooter stopped and looked at us, and as he looked, he aimed his gun towards us,” Jones told the court through tears. “And there was another shooter on the left who also looked at us. Then they just kept on continuing shooting the white car.”

While firing continuously, the two shooters walked closer.

“There was a man on the ground between the wall and the car, and (one of the gunmen) shot him once ... he wasn't moving or anything, he was just laying there, ” Jones said. “The other fellow went to the window of the driver's side and shot inside there three times.”

After what Jones described as seeming “like forever,” the shooters got back into a Ford SUV and drove away.

Karen Proehl, an employee at a clothing shop inside the hotel at the time of the shooting, watched the events unfold from inside the store. She saw two shooters firing into the white SUV, “walking and shooting.”

“It was constant, just 'pop, pop, pop,' that kind of noise,” she said.

Proehl testified that another person was standing by the driver's door of the Ford SUV while the two others were shooting, and drove the two shooters away from the scene.

After they left the area, she went into the lobby of the hotel.

“It was chaos. There was a lot of people crying, and people were panicking and not really quite believing what had just happened,” Proehl said. “It was a bit surreal.”