COG keeps eye on lake

The rising level of Okanagan Lake has the attention of Center of Gravity organizers.

However, Scott Emslie believes a later event date and the elimination of water sports should mean only minor disruptions to the annual summer event in City Park – if any.

Emslie says it would have been a bigger concern last year when Center of Gravity was held at the beginning of July. This year's event is slated for July 28 to 30.

"As far as the beach is concerned, because that is where the big impact is going to be, by the end of July the water levels should have dropped," said Emslie.

"Right now, we are anticipating a smaller beach, but we know we'll still have a decent amount of beach to work with.

"With the beach stage, we are going to do a site walk in two or three weeks to get a better gauge on what we are looking at for the weekend we have. We'll make adjustments accordingly to make sure we have enough room for the beach stage."

Emslie says the beach volleyball event shouldn't be impacted. The event uses two courts on the boardwalk and five more at the top of the beach.

"Overall, we are monitoring the situation, but it should be alright for us," he said.

Emslie says he is starting to get a few inquiries from concert goers but, overall, he feels attendees have confidence they're working on it, and will have solutions.

As for ticket sales, Emslie says they're strong.

"It's our 10th year, which is very exciting. We have a good lineup, and there aren't as many festivals as there were a year ago. That increases the demand, so I think we have a better shot at a sellout this year."

42445