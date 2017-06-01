Hollywood comes to town

42377
Hollywood star Christina Ricci is in the Okanagan this week filming the new movie "Distorted."

Production crews filmed on Cawston Avenue and along the Rotary Centre artwalk on Sunday. On Tuesday, they were shooting driving scenes on Lakeshore Road between Summerhill Winery and Cedar Creek Dog Park.

Co-star John Cusack will be in the Okanagan in June to film his scenes. 

The thriller is directed by Rob W. King and will also be shooting in the Vernon area.

Ricci stars as Lauren Curran, an artist who suffers from bi-polar disorder and who is recovering from a devastating personal tragedy. Her husband is played by Brendan Fletcher.

Cusack plays an investigative journalist whose interest is cyber conspiracy. 

"We are shooting primarily in Kelowna, and we will also be in the Vernon area," said producer Kevin Dewalt, CEO of Minds Eye Entertainment. "We love the valley, and it's got some spectacular locations. Most important to us is how open the communities have been. All in all, it has been a great experience – and let's face it, we are shooting in one of the most beautiful places in the country."

Ricci, Cusack and Fletcher "bring incredible talent to this project,” he added.

The movie is expected to be complete in early 2018.

