Covenant limits city liability

Photo: James Atzesberger Current flow of Mission Creek.

For many people in flood-prone areas of Kelowna, seeking any form of retribution for flood damage from the City of Kelowna is not an option.

A covenant placed on what is known as the Mission Creek flood plain prevents those residents from suing the city, whether negligence is involved or not.

The covenant states those living or building on areas within the flood plain do so knowing of the potential for periodic flooding due to its proximity to Mission Creek.

It goes on to say the city cannot be held responsible for any and all claims a landowner or land user may have that arise from flooding which results in injury or damage to any person or property.

It also states that the city is not required to do any work, or to take any action, to protect the land from either erosion or flooding.